SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for SmileDirectClub’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.15 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Shares of SDC opened at $1.99 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.23. SmileDirectClub has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $125.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the first quarter worth $17,935,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 183,110 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 7.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 521,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 37,899 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 256.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 364,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 434,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub, Inc, an oral care company, offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, France, Spain, and Austria.

