Smith Salley & Associates Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,818 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Unilever were worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

UL opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Read More

