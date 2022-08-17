Smith Salley & Associates Has $815,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Smith Salley & Associates decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,770 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 322,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $535,000. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 344,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 184,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 36,606 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FREL opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average of $29.94. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $34.94.

