SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0448

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $21.60 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One SOLVE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0448 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00057608 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SOLVE (CRYPTO:SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 coins. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

