Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.52

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.52 and traded as high as $12.35. Sosei Group shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 1,400 shares traded.

Sosei Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78.

About Sosei Group

(Get Rating)

Sosei Group Corporation develops biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; Enerzair to treat asthma; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of HTL0022562, a calcitonin gene related peptide antagonist, which is in Phase I clinical study; HTL0016878 for neurological diseases; PF-07081532 for Type 2 diabetes mellitus and obesity; PF-07054894 for inflammatory bowel disease; PF-07258669 for anorexia; and TMP301 and BHV3100 for neurological disorders, which is in clinical trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.