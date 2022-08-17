South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

South Jersey Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SJI opened at $34.45 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 29.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 705,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after purchasing an additional 158,792 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 31.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 120,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 58.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 22,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

