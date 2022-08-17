South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
Shares of SJI opened at $34.45 on Friday. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.00.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
