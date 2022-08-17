Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) Stock Price Down 14%

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (CVE:SSV – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 105,090 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 172,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Southern Silver Exploration Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$59.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94.

About Southern Silver Exploration

(Get Rating)

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 concessions totaling approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.