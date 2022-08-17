Sovryn Market Cap Tops $12.80 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Sovryn coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a market capitalization of $12.80 million and approximately $128,267.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004281 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Sovryn Coin Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,415,291 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sovryn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

