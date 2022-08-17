Spaceswap MILK2 Price Tops $0.0217 on Top Exchanges (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0217 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a total market cap of $159,784.49 and $3,478.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001609 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00013524 BTC.
Spaceswap MILK2 Profile
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
