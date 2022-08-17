Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,962.00

Spaceswap SHAKE (SHAKE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Spaceswap SHAKE coin can now be bought for $203.52 or 0.00860712 BTC on popular exchanges. Spaceswap SHAKE has a market capitalization of $154,469.21 and approximately $10,962.00 worth of Spaceswap SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spaceswap SHAKE has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00013586 BTC.

Spaceswap SHAKE Coin Profile

Spaceswap SHAKE’s total supply is 759 coins. Spaceswap SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.

Buying and Selling Spaceswap SHAKE

