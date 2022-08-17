Spell Token Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Spell Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Spell Token has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $151.59 million and $42.73 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,452.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.22 or 0.00128841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.10 or 0.00034534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00070233 BTC.

Spell Token Coin Profile

Spell Token (SPELL) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 coins and its circulating supply is 97,916,971,074 coins. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spell Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin. “

