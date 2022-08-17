SPINDLE (SPD) 24-Hour Volume Tops $935.00

SPINDLE (SPD) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. SPINDLE has a market cap of $235,049.28 and approximately $935.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,451.65 or 0.99892394 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00051830 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00228607 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00138491 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00252354 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00053470 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005312 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.