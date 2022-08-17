SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Director Sven Wehrwein Sells 1,000 Shares

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.99, for a total transaction of $132,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,351,795.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.81. 76,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,782. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.02 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.41 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.95 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,422 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.4% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

