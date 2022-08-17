Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $558.74

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 558.74 ($6.75) and traded as high as GBX 605.80 ($7.32). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 597.60 ($7.22), with a volume of 4,638,657 shares changing hands.

STAN has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 730 ($8.82) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Standard Chartered from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 800 ($9.67) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 795 ($9.61).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 592.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 559.51. The firm has a market cap of £17.72 billion and a PE ratio of 1,077.09.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Shirish Moreshwar Apte bought 2,000 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 630 ($7.61) per share, with a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

