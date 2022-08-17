StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.56

Shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as high as $2.58. StealthGas shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 78,539 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GASS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group started coverage on StealthGas in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

StealthGas Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. StealthGas had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in StealthGas during the second quarter valued at about $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 1,712.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,059 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 377,982 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StealthGas in the second quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of StealthGas by 94.3% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users internationally. It also provides crude oil and natural gas. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

