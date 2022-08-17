Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 880 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 5,396 shares.The stock last traded at $45.23 and had previously closed at $46.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Steel Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Steel Partners Stock Down 3.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $965.29 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $441.41 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in Steel Partners by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,747,000 after purchasing an additional 212,375 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Partners by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 94,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

