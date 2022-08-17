Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $478,000 in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HIMX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Himax Technologies by 160.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Himax Technologies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 13,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Himax Technologies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Himax Technologies’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 13.4%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.44%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Himax Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Further Reading

