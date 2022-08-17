Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $541,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 15,868 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in PPL during the 1st quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL opened at $30.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.15. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,004 shares of company stock worth $1,742,702. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

