Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 219.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,023 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teladoc Health by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,317,000 after buying an additional 22,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.38 and a 1-year high of $156.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.08.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut Teladoc Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.19.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

