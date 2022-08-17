Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHI. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,948 shares of company stock valued at $829,286. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

