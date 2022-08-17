Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,820 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,456,896,000 after purchasing an additional 987,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after acquiring an additional 455,162 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after acquiring an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $375,224,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,505,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,871,000 after purchasing an additional 85,829 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.80 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average of $113.49.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

