Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 187 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,433,269,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,357,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,745,033,000 after buying an additional 2,597,076 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in AbbVie by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,615,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,451 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in AbbVie by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,533,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,331,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,319,000 after buying an additional 1,771,090 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $142.55 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.53. The company has a market capitalization of $252.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

