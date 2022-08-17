Steve D. Cooper Sells 2,898 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 2,898 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $11,736.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,737,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,412.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
One Stop Systems Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ OSS remained flat at $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.48. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On One Stop Systems
About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)
- Agilent Technologies Proves Its Worth VS Illumina
- Lowe’s Stands Out Amid Q2 Retail Reports
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.