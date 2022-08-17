Steve D. Cooper Sells 2,898 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 2,898 shares of One Stop Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $11,736.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,737,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,085,412.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS remained flat at $3.97 during midday trading on Wednesday. 20,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.50 million, a P/E ratio of 49.63 and a beta of 1.48. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

OSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of One Stop Systems to $7.50 in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSS. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 187,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 72,171 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 249.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 443,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 316,969 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in One Stop Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in One Stop Systems by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 26.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides custom servers, data acquisition platforms, compute accelerators, solid-state storage arrays, PCIe expansion products, and system I/O expansion systems, as well as edge optimized industrial and panel PCs.

