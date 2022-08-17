Stifel Nicolaus Increases CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $220.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus to $220.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.69.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $200.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -253.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock worth $17,581,741. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.