StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th.

MiX Telematics Trading Up 2.8 %

MIXT stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $14.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.38 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.88.

MiX Telematics Increases Dividend

MiX Telematics ( NYSE:MIXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.68 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.86%.

Insider Activity at MiX Telematics

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 351,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.39 per share, for a total transaction of $137,094.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,096,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,297,498.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 555,225 shares of company stock worth $218,444 and have sold 40,381 shares worth $13,016. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

