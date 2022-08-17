StockNews.com Downgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Monday, May 16th.
Shares of SP stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $833.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. SP Plus has a 52 week low of $25.29 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in SP Plus by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in SP Plus by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.
SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.
