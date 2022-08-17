StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on GEE Group (NYSE:JOB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.71, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.72. GEE Group has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56.

Get GEE Group alerts:

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.88 million. GEE Group had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEE Group Company Profile

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.