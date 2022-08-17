StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Trio-Tech International stock opened at $5.28 on Friday. Trio-Tech International has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.60. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 million, a PE ratio of 38.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.14 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 1.47%.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

