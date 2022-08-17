StockNews.com Lowers Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) to Hold

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Ferroglobe Stock Down 0.8 %

GSM traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,168,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ferroglobe has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.33.

Institutional Trading of Ferroglobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 13.9% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Ferroglobe during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 28.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

