Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 11.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. ING Group upgraded shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shares of SHEL opened at $52.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Stories

