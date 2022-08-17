Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,540,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

ICLN opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

