Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rice Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance
IBB stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.62. The company had a trading volume of 13,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,436. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.14. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $176.02.
iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile
iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.
