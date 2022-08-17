Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 87 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 765 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $254,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe Trading Down 1.3 %

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $206.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.62 and a 200 day moving average of $423.85. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.