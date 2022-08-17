Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 53,749 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 613,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,749 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.53% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $18,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIP. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,338,000 after buying an additional 91,056 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 406.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 60,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,390,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 30,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,007. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

