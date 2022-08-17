Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,278 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF were worth $9,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHDG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHDG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 13,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,529. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.84. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54.

