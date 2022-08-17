Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 478,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,953 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 4.07% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $16,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHSC traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 45,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,251. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $38.05.

