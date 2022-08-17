Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $8.80 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,808 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 27.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 19,685 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $2,430,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $255,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 41,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 61.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 156,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 59,812 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,184,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $277.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

