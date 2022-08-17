Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 77,205 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 265,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,205 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 3.7% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $95,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,987,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,808,003,000 after acquiring an additional 127,231 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after acquiring an additional 712,630 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,827,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,025,159,000 after acquiring an additional 164,952 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,399,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,057,000 after acquiring an additional 195,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,884,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,276,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $4.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.72. 865,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,487,128. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

