Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,558 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.9% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after purchasing an additional 75,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,607,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,971,000 after buying an additional 529,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,909,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,797,000 after buying an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,485,812,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.01 on Wednesday, hitting $214.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,717. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $181.67 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

