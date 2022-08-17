Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 32,707 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,707 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $10,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Aflac Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $144,090,000. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,614 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,144,000. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,881,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of SRLN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.36. 20,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,063,305. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $46.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.68.

