Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 583,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,052,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.1% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned about 1.21% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GSY. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,935. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.47 and a 1 year high of $50.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.76.

