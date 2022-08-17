Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SDIG. B. Riley dropped their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,929,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 270.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 95,307 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 43.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 136,578 shares during the last quarter. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

