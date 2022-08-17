Studio City International (MSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th.
Studio City International Stock Performance
NYSE:MSC opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.15. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37.
Studio City International Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- Target’s Results Cap Upside Potential For Retail Stocks
- Are These 3 Video Game Stocks Now In Play?
- 2 Long-Term EV Plays Trading Under $20
- Exxon, Occidental Petroleum Lead Heavy Month Of Insider Buying
- Why Apple is Primed to Take a Bite Out of Live Sports
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.