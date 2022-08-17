Studio City International (MSC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 18th.

NYSE:MSC opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.15. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 5.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37.

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 27,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

