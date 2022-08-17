Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Sun Art Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SURRY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0504 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th.

Sun Art Retail Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS SURRY opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.37. Sun Art Retail Group has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $6.77.

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates brick-and-mortar stores and online sales channels in the People's Republic of China. It operates hypermarkets, superstores, and mini stores under RT-Mart, RT-Super, and RT-Mini names. As of March 31, 2022, it had a total of 490 hypermarkets, nine superstores, and 103 mini stores.

