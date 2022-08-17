SunContract Market Capitalization Hits $3.24 Million (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $253,187.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SunContract is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

