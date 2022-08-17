SVB Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SVB Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.6% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWF stock traded down $2.50 on Wednesday, hitting $254.97. 23,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,522,767. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.24. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

