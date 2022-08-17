SVB Investment Services Inc. Purchases 52,564 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

SVB Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,564 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 3.9% of SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SVB Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,547.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,309,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,250,000 after acquiring an additional 14,980,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock remained flat at $62.69 during midday trading on Wednesday. 7,606,546 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

