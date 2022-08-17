Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.89 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 8,206 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,055,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 182,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 42,294 shares during the period.

