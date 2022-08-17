SYNC Network (SYNC) Trading 10.2% Higher Over Last Week

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 17th. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $4,298.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00225713 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001492 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00008628 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.48 or 0.00489203 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 154,507,442 coins and its circulating supply is 117,853,725 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

