Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.80-$8.85 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.06 billion-$5.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion. Synopsys also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.80-$1.85 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SNPS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $381.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,468,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,918. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.20. Synopsys has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total transaction of $5,647,202.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 4,651 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total transaction of $1,398,416.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,582,165.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.9% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.2% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 13.7% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 5.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

